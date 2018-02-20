FIRST TEAM

Taylor Heise

Red Wing, forward, sr.

The most unstoppable player in Class 1A. Scored 13 hat tricks, 67 goals and topped 200 goals for her stellar career. And she's not done. Red Wing returns to the state tournament after a two-season absence. Committed to Minnesota.

Gabbie Hughes

Centennial, forward, sr.

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year surpassed 300 career points and led the Cougars to their first state tournament in a decade. Keen offensive skills and desire to outwork opponents produced 40 goals and 34 assists. Committed to Minnesota Duluth.

Mariah Keopple

Hill-Murray, defense, sr.

Anchored the defense for the Class 2A state tournament-bound Pioneers. Snaps off quick outlet passes that are always on the money. Controls the game's pace when carrying the puck. Scored 10 goals and added 21 assists. Committed to Princeton.

Anna Kruesel

Blake, goalie, sr.

Spectacular for five years. Ended her Blake career with a sparkling 19-2 postseason record and three Class 1A championships. Played every minute this season. Won 24 games, 10 by shutout. Stopped 92 percent of shots faced. Committed to Amherst.

Emily Oden

Edina, forward, sr.

Drove Edina's top line with a mix of skill and sheer will to make plays. Her 31st goal this season was the game-winner in the section final against Blake and sent the defending champion Hornets back to state. Ms. Hockey finalist. Committed to Minnesota.

Madeline Wethington

Blake, defense, jr.

Catalyst for the Bears, one of the elite Class 2A teams this season. "If we need a goal, she's out there," said coach Shawn Reid. "If we need to shut a player down, she's out there." Posted 11 goals and 20 assists. Committed to Minnesota.

David La Vaque