SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Bobby Brink, Minnetonka, soph.: Dynamo in the Skippers' lineup. Tallied 16 goals, 33 assists. Committed to Denver.

Payton Matsui, St. Thomas Academy, sr.: Natural scorer led the Cadets with 28 goals. College undecided.

Jack Perbix, Elk River, jr.: Regarded by some coaches as the state's best player. 21 goals, 47 assists. Committed to Notre Dame.

defense

Mike Koster, Chaska, jr.: Exceptional speed. Lethal when he joins the rush. Tallied 15 goals, 42 assists. Committed to Minnesota.

Brady Ziemer, Holy Family, sr.: Holy Family's rock. Tough to play against. Committed to St. Cloud State.

goalie

Jackson Hjelle, Delano, sr.: Drew raves for steady play despite the Tigers' 11-12 record. Stopped 93 percent of shots. College undecided.

THIRD TEAM

Forwards: Matthew Gleason, Cretin-Derham Hall, soph.; Chase Hamstad, White Bear Lake; sr.; Lucas McGregor, Centennial, sr.; Mason Nevers, Edina, jr.

defense: Josh Luedtke, Minnetonka, jr.; Carl Fish, St. Paul Johnson; sr.

goalie: Ben Fritsinger, Andover, jr.; Ben Garrity, Rosemount; sr.

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.