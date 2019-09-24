St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell will release the body camera footage Tuesday from a rookie officer’s fatal shooting of a man who rammed his squad SUV in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood Sept. 15.

Officer Steven Mattson, who has been with the department less than a year, shot 31-year-old Ronald K. Davis at the intersection of W. Thomas Avenue and N. Griggs Street shortly before 6 p.m. on that Sunday.

After Davis rear-ended Mattson, both men got out of their vehicles and a fight ensued. Davis ignored repeated commands to drop a knife, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Mattson fired his gun.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators found a knife next to his body, police said.

Axtell had said he would release the video “after the pertinent parts of BCA investigation are complete and Davis family has opportunity to view.”

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s office will decide whether the officer should face charges once the investigation is complete.

On Sunday, a week after the shooting, several dozen protesters marched peacefully from the St. Paul Police Western District headquarters at 389 Hamline Av. N. to the site of the shooting, calling for justice for Davis.

The officer-involved-shooting comes as St. Paul police struggle with an outbreak of violence in the city that included a triple shooting outside the State Fair on Labor Day. Axtell has beefed up patrols on the city’s streets.