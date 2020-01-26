A 14-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen in St. Paul on Sunday.

Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to the area of Robert Street S. and Cesar Chavez St. on a report of a female being shot.

The teenager was conscious when St. Paul Fire paramedics transported her to Regions Hospital.

Further information about the victim was not available. Ernster said more information would likely come out Monday.

Officers on scene are trying to find out what caused the shooting and secure evidence, he added.

At least 10 people have been shot — two fatally — in St. Paul so far this year following the city's most deadly year for gun violence.

In 2019, the number of fatal shootings doubled from 15 in 2018 to 30, marking a 25-year high in homicides. The ongoing violence prompted officials to host a community forum on gun crimes last week. Officials are calling the shootings a "public health crisis."

Sunday's shooting in St. Paul is in the same neighborhood as an armed robbery on Jan. 17. Two masked men robbed customers and staff around 8:30 p.m. at El Burrito Mercado, 175 Cesar Chavez St. No suspects have been named in that case.