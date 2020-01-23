For this, even God would have to wait.

A group of prominent black pastors canceled Wednesday night prayer services for the first time to engage elected leaders and police on ways to curb record-breaking levels of gun violence in St. Paul.

“We’d love to be here for something more positive, but this issue should demand all of our attention,” the Rev. James Thomas said during a packed community forum at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in St. Paul.

From behind the lectern, Thomas began the evening by asking more than 200 residents how many personally know someone who’s been shot. One-third of the room shot hands in the air.

“How many have attended a vigil for someone who was shot?” More hands.

“This is why we’re here,” Thomas said.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, U.S. Attorney's Office First Assistant Anders Folk and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison all spoke for ShotSpotter technology's effectiveness in investigating shootings at Wednesday's meeting.

The meeting, hosted by the Black Ministerial Alliance and the St. Paul NAACP, offered a rare opportunity for citizens to question local, state and federal law enforcement officials about what they’re doing to combat what leaders have called “a public health crisis” in the capital city.

Just 24 hours earlier, a man was gunned down outside a Frogtown convenience store less than half a mile from the church.

It marked the third homicide of the new year — continuing a bloody stretch of violence that typically slows during the cold winter months.

“I guarantee you the person who pulled the trigger shouldn’t have been in possession of that gun,” said Police Chief Todd Axtell.

He attributed last year’s 25-year high in homicides to the number of illegal weapons on the street available to young people, who often use them to settle petty disputes.

Crime prevention will require a multifaceted approach, Axtell said, including better community relations with police.

He urged residents to ignore the so-called “no-snitching” policy and have the courage to contact authorities.

And in return, Axtell pledged to build a department that better reflects the city’s changing demographics.

Before he retires in a few years, he hopes half of his police force will be officers of color.

A portion of the meeting was dedicated to examining ShotSpotter, an issue that’s caused division between Mayor Melvin Carter and his chief.

Despite pressure from black community leaders, Carter declined to include funding in his 2020 budget for the gunshot detection technology, instead funneling $1.7 million toward youth employment and outreach, recreation center programs and streetscape improvements.

Even after a private meeting last month with ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark he remained unswayed.

Carter believes ShotSpotter is effective at pinpointing where gunshots are fired, but he is deeply skeptical that it would ultimately reduce gun violence in his city.

On Wednesday night, Carter vowed to never institute “knee-jerk” solutions.

“When we spend $1 million on public safety, it has to make us safer,” he said.

But Carter appeared to be the lone opponent.

Attendees submitted question cards to the panelists. Questions focused on diversion programs for offenders and enforcement technology like ShotSpotter.

Axtell, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Anders Folk from the U.S. Attorney’s Office each praised the technology as a critical investigative tool.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher grabbed the mic and gently pushed back on the mayor, saying that officers often spend precious moments searching for evidence of a shooting. Sometimes they never find it.

“We’re driving around for five, 10 minutes trying to find these darn casings,” Fletcher said. “ShotSpotter helps us get there faster. But is it worth the money? I believe it is.”