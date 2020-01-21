A man was fatally shot outside a St. Paul convenience store Tuesday afternoon, marking the city’s third homicide this year.

Officers responded to the intersection of University Avenue and Arundel Street around 4 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to emergency dispatch audio. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Two suspects reportedly fled on foot.

Police have blocked off a stretch of University as investigators scour the scene outside Sunrise Grocery, a small convenience store along the Green Line route.

Crime tape from a previous incident remains tangled around a lamppost.

The shooting continues a spate of gun violence in St. Paul that typically slows during the cold winter months. But in January alone, the Capital City has recorded three murders, two of which were committed with a gun.

Minneapolis has two homicides so far this month.

This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for updates.