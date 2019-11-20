As St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter prepares to ask the City Council for $1.5 million in additional public safety funds for 2020, there is continuing disagreement between the mayor and his police chief about the best way to deal with an uptick in gun violence across the city.

City and police officials have spent the past several months grappling with a spate of shootings that has left 30 people dead and put neighborhoods on edge. While Axtell has asked for more money for staffing and gunshot detection technology, the mayor has proposed cutting officer positions and investing in community-based public safety strategies.

“My focus is on innovative and evidence-based approaches to make our city safer, with a particular focus on reducing gun violence,” Carter said in a Nov. 6 email to Axtell that was obtained by the Star Tribune. “I am pushing my policy team to bring forward investment proposals that are rooted in data and evidence that can be justified through independent, third party evaluation.”

The $1.5 million Carter is requesting would bring the overall public safety budget — including both the police and fire departments — to more than $175 million. The City Council will approve the final 2020 budget next month.

According to police department emails first obtained and reported by the Pioneer Press, Axtell asked for nearly $250,000 in the 2020 budget to pay for gunshot detection technology, but Carter did not include it in his August budget proposal.

The emails show that Axtell for months continued to advocate for ShotSpotter, which uses acoustic sensors to pinpoint the origin of gunshots, but that Carter remained unswayed.

“I appreciate your desperation to identify every tool to reduce and eliminate gun violence in our city,” Carter wrote to Axtell on Nov. 7. “I share that conviction too strongly to settle for the appearance of decisive action; I need an outcome-based strategy. Because our work together has such enormous stakes, I’m going to push past anecdote/rhetoric and sales gimmicks to invest in innovative approaches that are backed by data and evidence.”

Cities across the country, including Minneapolis, use ShotSpotter. The effort to bring the technology to St. Paul was met with skepticism this summer from U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, who took issue with how St. Paul and the Green Line were characterized in a police department grant application.

Carter will present his supplemental public safety budget proposal to council members on Wednesday afternoon. Communications Director Peter Leggett declined to provide details of the mayor’s presentation in advance of the council meeting.

