Ramsey County Attorney John Choi on Friday cleared two St. Paul police officers in the fatal shooting of Cordale Handy last March, saying their actions were justified when Handy twice pointed a gun at them.

Handy, 29, of Waukegan, Ill. was killed at about 2:27 a.m. March 15 after police responded to multiple 911 calls after Handy fired 16 gunshots in an apartment at 795 E. 6th St. during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. officers arrived as Handy fled the apartment with a pistol. Officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce arrived and confronted Handy, ordering him to drop his weapon. According to investigators, Handy twice raised the pistol at the officers before Norman and Younce fired three and four shots respectively at Handy, killing him. An unloaded Glock .45 caliber pistol with an extended magazine was found 10 feet from Handy’s body. A memo written by Choi lays out the fact of the case, calling the officers’ actions appropriate and justified.

“Both officers repeatedly ordered Mr. Handy to drop his gun. Instead, Mr. Handy did not comply and pointed his gun a second time at Officer Norman, at which time both officers fired their weapons, fatally wounding him.” Choi wrote. “While it is true that information was presented to the officers that Mr. Handy’s gun may have been unloaded, it would be unreasonable for anyone to expect and incredibly dangerous for the officers to presume that was true under these facts and circumstances.”

Norman and Younce, both two-year veterans of the department, were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. Although there is no footage of the shooting, security cameras caught footage of the officers firing their weapons. Handy’s mother, Kim Handy Jones, called for reform in the wake of the shooting. She filed a federal lawsuit in April against the city, its police department and the three officers who were present when her son was killed.

