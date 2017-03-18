Police have identified the two St. Paul officers who fatally shot 29-year-old Cordalle Handy on Wednesday during a domestic dispute call.

Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce — both with two years on the force — responded to the intersection of Sinnen and E. 7th streets around 2:20 a.m. and found Handy holding a gun, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting at the request of St. Paul police.

Handy pointed the gun at the officers twice and ignored Norman and Younce’s orders to drop the weapon, according to the BCA. Both officers fired and hit Handy.

St. Paul Fire Department medics declared him dead at the scene, and the medical examiner later confirmed that the gunshots killed him. Neither officer suffered injury.

Investigators have found video footage from a nearby camera showing Handy carrying the gun. However, the officers were not wearing body cameras and the incident in full does not appear to have been captured. The BCA says it will release the partial footage after the investigation is closed.

A third officer also responded to the call, but did not witness the shooting. All three are on administrative leave.

Cordale Handy

Many in the community expressed outrage over the shooting after early reports on Wednesday. The NAACP and Black Ministerial Alliance held a news conference later in the day urging residents to remain patient while investigators gathered evidence, though making clear they want answers as to why a black man was killed.