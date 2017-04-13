The mother of a man fatally shot by St. Paul police last month called Thursday for police reform and justice in her son’s death.

Kim Handy Jones spoke at a morning news conference outside the St. Paul City Hall and Ramsey County courthouse building in memory of her son, Cordale Q. Handy. She filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city, its police department and the three officers who were present when her son was killed on March 15 in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

“My son Cordale was a gift from God,” she said. “One of my heartbeats. My child did not deserve to die in that execution-style manner.”

Handy, 29, was killed about 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Sinnen and E. 7th streets after police were called to a domestic dispute at a nearby apartment in the 700 block of E. 6th Street.

Handy Jones’ lawsuit alleges that St. Paul police observe a code of silence and encourage “excessive and unreasonable” force, and that the officers who responded to the scene colluded after-the-fact.

“In order to cover up their misconduct, they falsely claimed that Cordale Handy placed them in imminent fear of bodily harm,” the lawsuit said of the officers’ actions.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting, and has said that Handy pointed a gun at the officers twice and ignored orders to drop the weapon. Officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce — both with two years on the force — fired and hit Handy, according to the BCA.

Neither the BCA nor St. Paul police have named the third officer, a point of contention with Handy Jones. The BCA has said the third officer did not witness the shooting.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said that state law gives the investigating agency the authority to release or withhold that information.

“When there’s an active investigation, the agency that is leading the investigation determines what information is shared,” Linders said. “It would be wrong for us to release information … that could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.”

Linders said that the department has not seen the federal lawsuit, and does not comment on pending litigation.

Andrew Stroth, a civil rights attorney from Chicago representing Handy Jones, a resident of Lake County, Illinois, said at Thursday’s news conference that the police use of force was “unjustified” and illegal. St. Paul police disproportionately kill black men, he said. The suit references statistics kept by the Star Tribune that show that between November 2000 and this year, 11 of 24 people killed by police in St. Paul were black.

“They talk about St. Paul as one of the most livable cities in America, yet, for young black males, it’s a very dangerous place to be,” Stroth said. “We are pursuing and Kim is pursuing justice and systemic reform. It’s not just about a financial remedy or money for the family. No amount of money can bring back Kim’s son.”

The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in addition to the implementation of new policies and practices to govern the hiring, training, disciplining and supervision of St. Paul police.

The St. Paul Police Federation issued a statement Thursday critical of Stroth’s “sweeping and inflammatory” comments.

“We will not discuss the incident involving Mr. Handy other than to say our officers acted within policy, procedure and statute,” the statement read. “They were called to help in a very dangerous situation and bravely addressed it head-on.”

“The lawsuit addresses the percentage of officer involved shootings to race and population,” said Federation President Dave Titus. “What Mr. Stroth omits in his discussion is the underlying crisis. A crisis that was not created by our cops — yet our cops are called to fix it. There are far too many victims of gun violence and there are far too many cops being placed in dangerous situations and being forced to make life and death decisions. This is a crisis that requires our collective resolve to address.”

Stroth also said that attorneys for Handy’s family have talked to witnesses who gave “contradictory and inconsistent statements that are very different from what the BCA has said.

“We want the truth of what has happened,” he said.

Stroth declined to specify the inconsistencies, saying that the contradictions would be discussed “in the litigation.”

Handy Jones’ suit said that while blacks make up about 16 percent of the city’s population, they make up about 45 percent of all people killed by St. Paul police between 2000 and 2017. The suit alleges that the there is a pattern at the department and that “policies, practices and customs intentionally target African-American citizens…”

“We want the mayor and the city and the police department to reform,” Stroth said.

The suit also alleges that the officers violated Handy’s constitutional rights to due process and his right against unreasonable seizure.

The officers and their “unsued co-conspirators ...” “engaged and continue to engage in a course of conduct, and otherwise jointly acted/or conspired among and between themselves to unreasonably stop, seize, shoot and kill Cordale Handy in violation of his constitutional rights, complete false, inaccurate, and misleading reports, and to make false statements to superior officers in order to conceal their wrongdoing,” the suit said.

Linders said police and civilian staff receive ongoing training.

“We have a robust training program that includes crisis intervention training for all front-line officers, annual implicit bias training for all sworn officers and civilian employees and other trainings throughout the year to help keep officers and those they serve safe,” he said.

Ben Petok, a spokesman for Mayor Chris Coleman, declined to address Stroth’s call for reform, but noted that the mayor is looking forward to an April 20 community meeting about Handy’s death that is being hosted by the St. Paul Black Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, St. Paul Branch of the NAACP and the African-American Leadership Council.

Coleman was not invited to and will not attend a community meeting about the shooting and police use of force scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the High School for Recording Arts, 1166 University Ave. W., in St. Paul.

Michelle Gross of Communities United Against Police Brutality said that community activists invited Coleman and other city officials to the meeting about three weeks ago. Gross said that after Thursday’s news conference, she, Handy Jones and a few others had a private 45-minute meeting with Coleman.

“Kim Handy Jones wanted to look him in the face and … invite him personally” to the meeting, said Gross. “I think he wasn’t disrespectful … but I think he wasn’t hearing her. She basically … talked about what a wonderful young man her son was and how she really missed him.”

The group refrained from asking Coleman about the shooting, knowing that state law prohibited him from sharing some information, Gross said.

Coleman told the group that he had a conflict Thursday and could not attend the meeting. Gross said he didn’t specify the nature of the conflict.

“I think Mayor Coleman is missing an opportunity, an important opportunity, to hear from people he usually doesn’t hear from,” said Gross, adding that youth will lead the discussion Thursday night.

The meeting is being hosted by Black Lives Matter St. Paul, Communities United Against Police Brutality and community groups organized after the officer-involved fatal shootings of three other black men: Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, Justice4MarcusGolden and Justice Occupation for Philando.

Police Chief Todd Axtell is trying to reschedule a prior commitment in order to attend Thursday’s meeting, Linders said. If he is unable to attend, Linders said, Senior Commander Rob Thomasser will attend in his place.

Axtell expects to attend the April 20 meeting from 6-8 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church, 1505 Burns Av., in St. Paul, Linders said.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib