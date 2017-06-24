A 19-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in St. Paul's Frogtown, according to friends and family members.

The shooting scene, in the 200 block of Aurora Avenue near a multiunit apartment building and a tennis court, was very near where another homicide occurred just over two months ago.

Investigators were working the scene about 5:30 p.m., and police said they would not have any information until later in the evening. But a large group of distraught family members and friends at the scene outside a multiunit apartment building, near a tennis court, said that the man had been killed around 4 p.m.

Police had cordoned off a two-block area and erected sheets to conceal the site where the man's body lay.

A few dozen people were gathered nearby, many of them crying and screaming, saying that someone they knew had been killed. One woman vomited upon hearing the news from others in the group. Others objected to the body not being moved as investigators worked.

On the afternoon of April 16, Tyrese Santell Borney, 36, was shot to death in an alley outside an apartment building at the site. A St. Paul man was arrested and questioned in connection with that shooting, but no one has been charged.

At the time, neighbors said the building has been attracting problem tenants for years.