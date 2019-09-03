St. Paul police on Tuesday continued searching for suspects in a triple shooting outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds late Monday, which capped a chaotic night that saw the city’s 15th homicide and a 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being struck by a passing vehicle.

A police spokesman said that three men — ages 20, 18, and 20 — suffered noncritical injuries when gunfire broke out at a busy intersection near the main entrance on Snelling Avenue in the Fair’s waning hours. Investigators say two guns were used, determined by shell casings of different calibers found at the scene, according to department spokesman Steve Linders.

“I can tell you this, the responsibility for this lies squarely with the people who pulled the trigger,” Linders told reporters at a livestreamed news conference outside police headquarters. “It was brazen, it was lawless, it showed no regard for human life and we’re really upset about it.”

Linders said that one of the victims, a 20-year-old St. Paul man who was shot in the hand, was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County jail on an outstanding gun possession warrant. He said it was too early to say what led to the attack, or whether it was connected to an earlier incident where a woman was hit by a vehicle, sometime around 10 p.m.

Officers were tending to the woman, identified as Dynasty Scott, when they heard the sound of gunshots coming from an intersection two blocks south of their location, Linders said.

Witnesses told police that Scott was seen getting into a vehicle in the northbound lane of Snelling moments before getting out and being struck by a vehicle. Whether she got out on her own or was forced out was not immediately clear, according to Linders.

The 39-year-old driver of that vehicle that struck called 911 after the collision, telling a dispatcher that he drove away from the scene, fearful for his safety, after a group of onlookers started banging on his windows and yelling for him to get out of the vehicle, police said. The Mounds View man was not impaired and was following the speed limit, Linders said.

“It does not look at this point like there is anything criminal; this is just a tragedy,” said Linders, adding that detectives were still looking into whether the victim had been involved in an earlier altercation on Fairgrounds, a video of which was circulating on Facebook Monday night.

Scott remained at Regions Hospital on Tuesday, where her condition had stabilized but remained critical, Linders said.

Monday’s shooting comes at a time of heightened anxiety around the country spurred by a wave of mass shootings, the latest of which happened in West Texas only days before, leaving at least seven people dead and 22 wounded.

“Parents are buying their children bulletproof backpacks to go to school and we got to events now we expect to go through some sort of large scale security apparatus,” said James Densley, professor of criminal justice at Metropolitan State University and co-founder of the Violence Project, a think tank that studies mass shootings. Yet, the apparent relief that some felt upon learning that Monday’s shooting wasn’t the work of a mass shooter targeting fairgoers illustrates how intractable the problem of gun violence is, he said.

“We all breathe a collective sigh of relief when our worst nightmare doesn’t come to fruition that this is a random mass shooting, but then what’s sad about that is that we forget that for some communities the equivalent of a mass shooting is occurring everyday,” Densley said.

Densley said that he and Violence Project co-founder, Jillian Peterson, a Hamline University professor, have spent months interviewing suspects, victims and first responders for a database of the country’s mass shootings that they hope to unveil by the end of the year.

Recent high-profile attacks like the one in Texas have put pressure on lawmakers in Minnesota and elsewhere to pass tougher gun control measures like universal background checks and “red flag” laws that make it easier to remove guns from people who might be a danger to themselves or others. Opponents argue that such proposals would do little to curb everyday gun violence.

Fair officials said in a statement on Tuesday that safety was “our number one priority.”

“Our comprehensive safety and security plans encompass every part of our operation, and they are continuously reviewed and adjusted, officials said. “Every event that happens, which includes yesterday’s events, will absolutely be taken into consideration when we review and adjust our plans for next year.”

They declined further comment.

The incidents came at the end of a wild final night of the annual celebration of local arts, food and culture, which set attendance records again this year.

According to emergency dispatch transmissions, police responded to several other disturbances throughout the night, including a report of a youth running through the Midway area, pepper-spraying people. Emergency personnel treated several people, including a number of children, some as young as 3 to 4 years old.

Reports of a shooting nearby then set off a mini-panic, witnesses say, sending hundreds of fairgoers toward the exits. Friends of a woman who was later treated at Regions said that she was injured in the ensuing chaos when, while following the fleeing crowd she banged her head against an air conditioning unit.

Around midnight, several fights broke out between a group of friends and family members waiting to be let in to Regions, which was under lockdown, prompting officers to use pepper spray on them, according to Linders. Three people were later arrested on riot charges.

Council president Amy Brendmoen said that more needed to be done to try to contain the chaotic scenes that sometimes unfold when grieving friends and relatives descend on Regions after a shooting.

“We really need to a get a handle on that,” she said. “The medical professionals need to be able to do their work, and it’s something that we’re discussing.”

In the night’s first major incident, Linders said that officers responding at 8:30 p.m. to an emergency call at a home in the 1700 block E. Ivy Avenue found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified on Tuesday as Thomas R. Harrigan, 36, St. Paul, succumbed to his injuries sometime after being transported to Regions, Linders said. The circumstances behind his death remain under investigation.

No arrests have been announced in either the homicide, the city’s 15th of 2019, or the triple shooting.

Staff writer Elizabeth Sawyer contributed to this report.