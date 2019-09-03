At least one person was shot outside the main gate of the Minnesota State Fair late Monday, authorities said.

The chaotic scene erupted after 10:30 p.m. outside the gate at Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway — around the same time as a pedestrian crash in the area. St. Paul Police did not say whether the two incidents were related, but confirmed that at least one was injured by gunfire. Their condition was not immediately known.

According to emergency dispatch audio, one person was shot in the hand and another in the back and pelvis. Both were reportedly transferred to area hospitals.

The crash and shooting came as the 12-day event was closing down for the year.

Witnesses reported via Twitter hearing clusters of shots fired, and then seeing panic as fair-goers scrambled to safety.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at Startribune.com for updates.