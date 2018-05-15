St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and another officer grabbed a suicidal woman from the ledge of a bridge over the Mississippi River before she could jump Tuesday morning.

The rescue, captured by a city video camera on the Robert Street Bridge, played out about 8:30 a.m. as morning commuters rolled by.

“Chief Axtell was on his way to headquarters when he heard the [dispatch] call over the radio,” said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Axtell was two blocks from the scene and joined Officers Frank Judge and Gao Vang, who were keeping a close watch on the woman as she sat facing east.

The chief quietly strode up, gave Judge a nod, and “they pulled the woman to safety,” Linders said.

While still on the pavement, Axtell held her in a more consoling grasp as Vang approached and consoled the woman and stroked her hair.

Police Chief Todd Axtell, left, and officer Frank Judge pulled the woman to safety as officer Gao Vang moved in to assist.

Linders said the woman, in her mid-20s, was “taken to the hospital to get the help she needs.”

A nearly identical scenario played out last August on the same bridge, where a city district fire chief bear-hugged a troubled woman in her early 20s and yanked her off the ledge as two police officers assisted in the rescue.

Authorities reminded that anyone who feels the need can call for 24-hour crisis counseling in the metro area, please call 612-379-6363 or, from anywhere, call 1-800-273-8255.

Axtell, who came up through the ranks starting as a patrol officer in 1989, was pressed into unexpected duty one weekday morning in February 2017, when he saw a 37-year-old man attacking a 38-year-old woman on the sidewalk on Broadway Street a few blocks from police headquarters.

Axtell pulled over, got out of his car, identified himself as the police chief and detained the suspect until two other officers arrived and handcuffed him.