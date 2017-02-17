St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell was driving to work Friday morning when he witnessed an alleged domestic assault and intervened, according to the department.

Axtell, who was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked car, saw a 37-year-old man attacking a 38-year-old woman on the sidewalk about 8:45 a.m., said police spokesman Steve Linders.

“[The suspect] grabbed her and threw her to the ground and began striking her several times with closed fists,” Linders said. “She was on the ground and trying to cover her head with her hands.”

The assault occurred on Broadway Street south of Balsam Street a few blocks from police headquarters.

Axtell pulled over, got out of his car and identified himself as the police chief. He detained the suspect by pushing him up against the side of [Axtell’s] vehicle because the suspect was attempting to flee,” Linders said.

The suspect, who has not been charged, tried to push away from the car and flee, Linders said.

Axtell detained the suspect until two other officers arrived on the scene and handcuffed him.

Afterward, Axtell said he was glad he was in the right place at the right time.

“This incident isn’t really about me. I was just doing what our cops do every day — responding to something that is wrong in order to make it right.” he said. “My hope is for the victim to connect with services that will help keep her safe and for the perpetrator to be held accountable for his actions so this doesn’t happen again.”