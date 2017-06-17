Several candidates vying for mayor of St. Paul said at Saturday's DFL convention that they might continue to run without the party's support.

As of 5:30 p.m., DFL delegates had not reached a consensus on which candidate to endorse. Melvin Carter, a former City Council member and adviser for Gov. Mark Dayton, led the pack with 50 percent of the delegates' support.

Carter could inch closer to the endorsement as delegates go through several rounds of voting to winnow the field. But with four candidates in contention, the possibility loomed large that no one would get the 60 percent of delegate support needed to secure the party's stamp of approval — which carries some weight in the DFL-dominated city.

Carter was the lone candidate who firmly said he would stop running if someone else gets the endorsement. City Council Member Dai Thao, who previously said he would abide by the party's decision, changed his stance Saturday.

"I'm in it to win it," he said, adding that he changed his mind after allegations emerged that he and his former campaign manager attempted to solicit a bribe. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the allegations, which Thao called "dirty tricks" to try to keep him out of office.

Twenty-one percent of delegates supported Thao in the second round of voting.

He was tied with Pat Harris, a former City Council member and vice president at BMO Harris Bank who has repeatedly said he would continue to run without the endorsement.

Former school board member Tom Goldstein was eliminated after the second round of votes but said he was waiting to see who gets the endorsement before deciding whether to continue his campaign. Two non-DFL candidates are also running for mayor: Elizabeth Dickinson, a Green Party member, life coach and activist; and businessman Tim Holden, an independent candidate.

Friday's acquittal of Jeronimo Yanez, the St. Anthony police officer who shot and killed St. Paul resident Philando Castile, hung heavy over party proceedings.

At the start of the convention, Mayor Chris Coleman led the room in a moment of silence for Castile. Coleman, who has held the mayor's post for about 12 years, is running for governor.

As the mayoral candidates made their pitches to the approximately 500 delegates, they each discussed the community impact of the jury's decision that Yanez is not guilty.

People need to acknowledge that the city is systemically working to prevent marginalized community members, Carter said, from police to the inspections department to the DFL convention process, which gives wards with historically higher turnout more delegates.

'One family'

Harris called the city "one family" and said he wants to make sure no one feels out of place.

"My heart was heavy because our community was broken," he said.

Goldstein said State Patrol officers "added insult to injury" by donning riot gear to deal with protesters on Interstate 94 Friday night and that he would have liked to see officers walking in solidarity with the community and taking a friendly approach when asking people to stay off the interstate.

The candidates also presented their stances on the big issues facing St. Paul, including raising the minimum wage, protecting immigrants and ensuring city spending on the Ford Site does not come at the expense of other neighborhoods. All four candidates support an increased minimum wage and said St. Paul officers should continue the policy of not asking people about their immigration status.

St. Paul school board candidates were also competing for the DFL nomination. Eduardo Barrera, John Brodrick, Jeanelle Foster and Marny Xiong are running for three open seats.