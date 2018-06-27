For the first time in recent memory, St. Paul will not have a fireworks display on July 4th.

Mayor Melvin Carter announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that the capital city will skip the pyrotechnics this year — there's simply not money for it.

"As I've considered the budgetary priorities we manage across our city in the first year of my administration, I've decided I can't in good conscience support spending tax dollars on a fireworks display in St. Paul this year," Carter wrote in the post, which drew comments ranging from laudatory to lewd.

Putting on a fireworks display is a costly endeavor, especially when streets have to be closed and police officers are on duty for the event. Fireworks alone cost about $1,000 a minute, according to Liz Xiong, a spokeswoman for the mayor. For the 2014 display on the State Capitol grounds, the city spent $45,000 on fireworks and insurance, she said.

Over the past three years, the city partnered with CHS Field to hold July 4th fireworks, but that was intended as a temporary solution, Xiong said. The estimated cost for this year's event was about $100,000, she said. In the past, private sponsors helped cover the cost, but those resources aren't available this year, Carter said at a news conference outside City Hall Wednesday morning.

"The fact of the matter is that we just don't have $100,000 to spend blowing up rockets over our city," he said.

Belle Plaine-based RES Specialty Pyrotechnics has historically put on St. Paul's July 4th fireworks displays. Erv Haman, director of business development, said he received an e-mail from the mayor's office a few weeks ago saying that the event would not happen this year.

It's not a huge loss for the 35-year-old company, he said — they'll be putting on 50 shows in 10 days, all across the metro.