A St. Paul man was killed Saturday afternoon after losing control of the motorcycle he was riding near Maplewood, authorities said.

Donald Nordquist, 68, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 just before 5 p.m. when he lost control of the 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle as he approached a red light at County Road B. Nordquist was thrown off the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the State Patrol.