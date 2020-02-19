A week after St. Paul City Council members learned that the cost of overhauling Ayd Mill Road had risen by millions, approval of the project remains uncertain — even with a last-minute plea from Mayor Melvin Carter.

The council is expected to vote Wednesday evening on $80 million of public works projects through 2024, including $7.5 million to resurface Ayd Mill and convert one lane into a greenway in 2020.

The five-year public works plan needs five of seven council votes to pass. Council Member Dai Thao, who has opposed the Ayd Mill project from the get-go, is planning to introduce an amendment to remove it from the plan.

“We feel good about it,” Thao said Wednesday morning. “We feel that that’s the responsible thing to do with the taxpayers’ money.”

Thao said he’s concerned that costs for the project will continue to rise. Carter’s 2020 budget included a $5.2 million proposal for a two-lane greenway, but plans were scaled back after the public works department discovered drainage problems and other complications would have inflated the cost to $9.8 million.

Most council members expressed support for the plan at a committee meeting Feb. 12, but some said they were hesitant to move forward without more community input.

In a letter Monday, Carter urged council members to approve the three-lane conversion, noting a series of city policies — the 2040 comprehensive plan, the bicycle plan, the draft Climate Action and Resilience Plan — that prioritize modes of transportation other than cars.

Resurfacing Ayd Mill and adding a 12-foot-wide bike and pedestrian trail, along with stormwater, traffic signal and lighting improvements, “meets our shared policy goals and values in the most cost-effective manner,” Carter wrote.

In a city plagued by deteriorating streets, the 1.5-mile Ayd Mill Road is one of the worst. Public Works Director Kathy Lantry told council members last week that pothole crews spend a third of their time there; in his letter, Carter said that work costs the department $250,000 a year.

The council approved a $3.5 million mill and overlay on Ayd Mill last year. They decided to wait on Carter’s expanded proposal when they approved the 2020 budget in December, citing a lack of public input.

In his letter, the mayor pledged that if the council approves the Ayd Mill project as part of public works’ five-year plan, the city would hold a community meeting and create an online tool for public feedback.

“We will bring the results of this public engagement work to you, and then seek a final Council approval for the [Ayd Mill Road] project by early May,” Carter wrote. “The terrible condition of the road presents us few options but to move forward with this compressed process and timeline.”

