St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao was charged Tuesday for allegedly driving a voter to the polls, entering the voting booth with her and reading parts of the ballot to the woman while he was a candidate for St. Paul mayor.

Thao, 52, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with gross misdemeanor unlawfully marking a ballot, petty misdemeanor misconduct in and near polling places and petty misdemeanor unlawful assisting a voter.

The Dakota County attorney's office signed the criminal complaint, which was filed in Ramsey County.

According to the complaint: an elderly voter said she was outside her residence when she was approached by a man she knew as "Mr. Xiong," whom she later identified as Thao. He asked her if she needed help voting, and she accepted his offer.

The woman and Thao allegedly told investigators that he drove her to the polls and assisted her.

"The voter stated Mr. Xiong informed her of each candidate's name, but did not tell her who to vote for," the charges said. "The voter stated Mr. Xiong physically helped her mark the ballot as she had difficulty seeing the circles."

The woman identified Thao as Mr. Xiong when shown a photo of Thao.

Thao issued a written statement Tuesday through attorney Joe Dixon.

"Mr. Thao is accused of assisting a single elderly woman from the Hmong community overcome a language barrier to exercise her constitutional right to vote," the statement said. "The conduct of which Mr. Thao now stands accused is perfectly legal for virtually everyone in Minnesota. There is no allegation that Mr. Thao did anything intentionally wrong, or that he did anything wrong other than help one elderly woman overcome disabilities so that she could vote. The whole episode is extremely unfortunate."

Thao declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, referring instead to the statement.

Thao's statement said he is "fully cooperating with investigators" although he believes the charges are unfair.

"When Ms. Yang told me she wanted to vote but had no one to take her, I drove her to the polls," he said in the statement. "When we got there and she asked for my help because no one else spoke Hmong and she couldn't see well or hold a pen, I couldn't say no."

The statement said that Thao identified himself to an election judge at the polling station, the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

The incident occurred between 9:05 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 when the center was open for early voting, according to police.

Thao, who lost the election, allegedly told investigators that he approached a group of elders that day and offered to help them, and drove a woman who accepted.

"Thao stated that he then went into the voting booth with the voter and read portions of the ballot to her," the complaint said. "Thao stated that the voter indicated she had difficulty seeing and that he indicated where his name was on the ballot.

"Thao stated he then physically filled out the ballot for the voter."

The charges said an election judge who witnessed the incident reported it to Ramsey County Elections Manager Joe Mansky, who reported it to police.

Thao was cleared last September following a criminal investigation of an allegation that he attempted to solicit a bribe.