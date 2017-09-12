St. Paul mayoral candidate and City Council Member Dai Thao will not face criminal charges over an allegation that he attempted to solicit a bribe.

The Scott County attorney’s office declined Tuesday to prosecute the claims made against Thao and his former campaign manager, Angela Marlow. Thao, who has repeatedly said he welcomes the investigation and is cooperating, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

“After analyzing the facts and applicable law, we believe there is insufficient information on which to prosecute,” Neil Nelson, the county’s chief deputy attorney, wrote in a letter to a special agent of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA had been investigating the allegations, stemming from a meeting in February between Thao, lobbyist Sarah Clarke and some of Clarke’s clients. They met to discuss a potential city ordinance banning certain food packaging, like Styrofoam. It is an issue that could come before Thao in his capacity as a council member, as well as on the campaign trail.

Clarke said Thao told the group during the meeting that he needs “resources to spread his message.” She said it seemed clear he was asking for a bribe.

Marlow texted Clarke afterward, stating, “Dai asked me to see if I could get a donation from your clients or yourself for his mayor campaign? My understanding is that they are leaving tomorrow. We will certainly rethink this issue.”

Thao fired Marlow after news came out about Clarke’s claim they attempted to solicit a bribe.

When Marlow asked whether the lobbyist’s clients would make a donation to Thao’s mayoral campaign, she had “no frame of reference as to the meeting or its outcome,” Nelson wrote in his letter. “The mere request for a campaign donation, without some evidence of a proposed quid pro quo, is not illegal.”

Nelson also wrote that the people at the February meeting said Thao’s vote on a potential food packaging ordinance was not discussed.

“They also stated that Council Member Thao did not express his position, either for or against, such a materials ban for the City of St. Paul,” Nelson said.