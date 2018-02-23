School has been canceled Friday in the St. Francis Public School District, where police are investigating a threat made by a secondary-school student.

“To ensure safety of all our students and staff, the decision was made to cancel school for today, Friday, February 23,” a notice on the school district’s website said. “All buildings will be closed and staff are directed to stay home.”

Early childhood programs, community education classes and all after-school and evening activities also were canceled, the district said.

The notice did not specify the nature of the threat, but police has identified the student who made the threat believed to have targeted the Crossroads School and Vocational Center, a school for students with special needs.

This is the second threat this month in the district of about 4,800 students located in northern Anoka County.

On Feb. 15, the district investigated an alleged threat made by a St. Francis High School student. Police determined the threat was not credible, but extra police were sent to the school on Feb. 16.

Map: School has been canceled Friday in the St. Francis Public School District, where police are investigating a threat made by a secondary-school student. Map: School has been canceled Friday in the St. Francis Public School District, where police are investigating a threat made by a secondary-school student.

The alleged threat being reported today is separate from an incident last week and that there is no connection between the two, the district said on its Facebook page. Further updates will be posted there.

Friday’s closure in St. Francis comes a day after a student in Orono was charged for making threats on social media. The threat forced buildings in the west metro district to go on lockdown Wednesday.

On Thursday, Hill City schools in northern Minnesota closed because of a threat circulating on social media.

It also comes after a mass school shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed on Feb. 14.