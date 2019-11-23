A St. Cloud man was killed when his car veered off the road and struck a vehicle parked on the shoulder early Saturday.

The State Patrol said the Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Interstate 494 when it hit the unoccupied vehicle at County Road 6 vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The 30-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. His identity was not immediately released.

