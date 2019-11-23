A St. Cloud man was killed when his car veered off the road and struck a vehicle parked on the shoulder early Saturday.
The State Patrol said the Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Interstate 494 when it hit the unoccupied vehicle at County Road 6 vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m.
The 30-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. His identity was not immediately released.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
St. Cloud man killed when his car veers off road in Plymouth, strikes parked car
A St. Cloud man was killed when his car veered off the road and struck a vehicle parked on the shoulder early Saturday. The State…
Local
M Health Fairview to cut staff, consider trims to hospitals
A five-week "war room" planning session addressed competitive pressures and an $80 million shortfall next year.
Local
Family friend: Child who survived mall plunge back in school
A family friend of a 5-year-old who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota says the boy is back in school and walking without a limp.
Local
Boy thrown over MOA railing is doing well, back in school
The Woodbury boy, 5, was critically injured in the April 12 attack.
Local
Wisconsin job growth down, but economists aren't worried
A federal report shows that Wisconsin's job growth dropped dramatically in the first half of 2019, although economists say there's little cause for concern.