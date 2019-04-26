Sometimes it snows in late April.

Winter is about to make a spring weekend comeback, with 4 to 7 inches of snow possible Saturday in far southern Minnesota near the Iowa border.

A winter storm warning, in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday, covers the southernmost tier of Minnesota counties, including the cities of Blue Earth, Albert Lea, Austin and Lanesboro, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen said.

A less dire winter weather advisory covers the rest of southern Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin, including Mankato and Rochester, where 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible. No advisory was in effect for the metro area, where little or no accumulating snow is forecast and most precipitation will be in the form of light rain.

The storm will come on the heels of several days of mild weather during which yards got raked, cars got washed and snow shovels got stashed.

In the storm warning zone, heavy snow is possible with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour — along with a few thunderstorms, the NWS said.

Blustery winds will enliven the weather situation in that area, with east to northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

The snow won’t stay long. By midafternoon, temperatures will rise quickly, “and travel conditions are expected to improve significantly,” the NWS said on its website.

The day’s high of 45 and Saturday night’s low of 38, however, won’t feel very springlike.

Sunday in the metro will be cloudy, with rain returning Sunday night and lingering into Monday.

Sunshine isn’t expected to return until Tuesday, which will be dry and partly sunny with a high near 53.

Wednesday and Thursday are likely to bring more rain, the NWS said.

Those days will also ring in the month of May.

It remains to be seen if sometimes it snows in May.