The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is being accused of a conflict of interest by Southwest light rail opponents after it approved a permit last month required because the proposed line would go by a Hopkins site the watershed district bought and intends to resell.

Light-rail opponents say the watershed district stands to profit off the line and is questioning district leaders’ impartiality, since almost all of them are appointed by the transit-supportive Hennepin County Board.

“It’s undeniable they have a conflict of interest and they should recuse themselves from it,” said Mary Pattock of the citizen group LRT Done Right. “They stand to gain tens of millions of dollars if the Southwest LRT is built.”

The watershed district denied any conflict of interest, saying that individual board managers wouldn’t benefit from light rail approval.

The permit approved by the district is one of several the Metropolitan Council is seeking from cities and other watershed districts for the 14.5-mile line.

Before the unanimous approval of the permit, watershed district staffers said at the Feb. 23 meeting that the sale of the Hopkins land will benefit other public water projects.

“We don’t need all 17 acres of land to accomplish our mission,” said James Wisker, the watershed district’s planning and projects director. “We often purchase land to clean stormwater and then we sell off what we don’t need. And all of those costs are public. So we’re investing the public’s dollars to clean the water and then the money that’s recovered from the sale is then publicly available to do the next stormwater improvement.”

On Tuesday, the County Board will be appointing two managers to the watershed district’s board after nine people applied for two open spots. The number of applicants represents more interest than in some years past.