Wolves President Gersson Rosas and head coach Ryan Saunders have found Saunders' de facto defensive coordinator, and they also may have found someone who will help in the development of Andrew Wiggins.

The Wolves are hiring David Vanterpool to be their associate head coach, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune on Thursday. ESPN first reported the news.

Vanterpool spent the last seven seasons with Portland, the previous six as an assistant coach where he had a hand in the development of Blazers guard C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard while playing a large part in constructing the Blazers' defensive schemes. Vanterpool interviewed last month for the Wolves' head coaching job that ultimately when to Saunders.

But another reason why Vanterpool may have been attractive to the Wolves is his relationship with Wiggins. Vanterpool was an assistant with Team Canada in 2015, the last year Wiggins played with the Canadian team, and a source said Vanterpool and Wiggins have a good relationship.

Vanterpool's hiring could signal the new regime isn't about to move on from Wiggins and instead will hope his development under Vanterpool might mirror McCollum's or Lillard's. Wiggins' inefficiencies shooting, especially from midrange, have been well-documented. Vanterpool might be able to help Wiggins adjust his game and become a more efficient offensive player.

At the news conference announcing Saunders' permanent hiring, Rosas laid out his vision for Saunders' staff that included a football-style hierarchy.

"Ryan's going to be the leader of the program," Rosas said. "And he's going to have input in every area. So for me, we're going to get the best offensive coordinator. We're going to get the best defensive coordinator. We're going to get the best player development coordinator. They're going to execute our vision together. And Ryan will manage that program as a whole."

Vanterpool fits the bill of defensive coordinator. Portland finished 16th in defensive rating this season at 109.5 points per 100 possessions, according to NBA.com. In Vanterpool's six years as an assistant the Blazers have twice finished in the top 10 in defensive rating (sixth in 2017-18 and ninth in 2014-15).

Vanterpool's hiring comes after the Wolves did not renew the expiring contracts of multiple assistant coaches from last season, including Jerry Sichting, who was hired after Saunders took over for fired Tom Thibodeau, Larry Greer and Ed Pinckney. The lone holdover, Malik Allen, has been linked through multiple reports to an assistant coaching position in Miami, but nothing official has been announced with Allen.