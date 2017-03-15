Adam Thielen has agreed to terms on a three-year extension that will keep the Vikings receiver in his home state for seasons to come,a league source told the Star Tribune.

Thielenreceives $11 million guaranteed on his new contract, the source said, and will be signed through the 2020 season. The deal has a base value of $17 million and he can earn up to $27 million with incentives.

TheVikings had placed a second-round tender on Thielen, a restricted free agent,with the goal of continuing talks on a long-term deal.

Thielen, 26, has become one of the NFL’s best undrafted-to-starter stories since he graduated from Minnesota State-Mankato after growing up in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Heenjoyed a breakout season last fall in which he nearly became the franchise’s first 1,000-yard receiver in seven years. Thielen, one of the NFL’s most effective deep threats last season, caught 69 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns as the Vikings’ leading receiver while making $600,000.