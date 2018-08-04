Stormy weather disrupted Friday night plans and pushed some to seek shelter as severe weather raced eastward toward the Twin Cities late Friday.

Ominous clouds and tornado sirens prompted motorists in Litchfield to take cover inside the local Walmart just after 6 p.m. About 30 people hunkered down inside the store as high winds sent shopping carts flying outside, said Assistant Manager Kim Johnson.

“We had a lot of little ones that were pretty scared and crying,” Johnson said. “It’s just like midnight out there. It’s so black out.”

Families at the Meeker County Fair also took shelter inside buildings to wait for the storm to pass, with an “all clear” given about 7 p.m., according to the fair’s Facebook page.

More storms may move into the metro area over the weekend, forecasters say.