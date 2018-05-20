small Business
TUESDAY
PROCUREMENT OPPORTUNITY FAIR: Talk to buyers from state agencies about upcoming opportunities and learn how to compete for business with the state. Registration required. tinyurl.com/mngov2018. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Elmer L. Andersen Building, 540 Cedar St., St. Paul. 651-201-2430.
SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one confidential counseling. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
LEGALCORPS AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATIONS: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION CONSULTATIONS: 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
TUESDAY, MAY 29
INTRODUCTION TO STARTING YOUR BUSINESS: Presented by SCORE. 6-9 p.m. Free. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
SCORE SEMINAR: "Personal Selling Confidence." 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $45. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.
