JOTTINGS

• The odds are that the Vikings would rather sign linebacker Anthony Barr than give him a franchise tag. They have used the designation only twice in team history, on Jim Kleinsasser in 2003 and Chad Greenway in 2011.

• According to Vikings.com, Kirk Cousins was under pressure on 50 percent of his third-down attempts last season, which was easily the highest mark in the NFL.

• It hasn’t been publicized very much, but the Vikings leased their former Winter Park headquarters in Eden Prairie to LifeTime Fitness for three years. The Vikings have no plans to remodel the area with different kinds of real estate, which they had talked about before they made the deal.

• New Twins signee Marwin Gonzalez has played 15 games at Target Field and hit .345 in 58 at-bats with two homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored.

• The word out of Oakland is that former Twin Robbie Grossman will be the Athletics’ primary leadoff hitter and play left field. “That’s one of the reasons we picked him up,” A’s manager Bob Melvin told the San Francisco Chronicle. “He’s got a history of getting on base.” Grossman signed a one-year, $2 million deal.

• ESPN baseball insider Keith Law ranks the Twins’ farm system fourth in baseball, with infielder Royce Lewis ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and outfielder Alex Kirilloff ranked No. 11.

• The Timberwolves have nearly $111 million in salaries on the books for next season, which is already above the cap of $109 million, though the league cap number could increase.

• The Gophers are one of seven teams that have a shot to sign Federico Miaschi, an Italian shooting guard in the Class of 2019. Miaschi, 18, played for Pallacanestro Trapani in Italy this year and averaged 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds.