A Shakopee pilot is unscathed after crashing his small propeller plane into a cluster of high-voltage power lines in rural Scott County on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Koskovich, 65, was flying south in his single engine Piper Cub when he became entangled, upside down, in the wires. Once power to the lines was cut, Shakopee fire crews pulled Koskovich safely from his cockpit. He was the sole occupant.

Xcel Energy remained on the scene, near a field on the 2500 block of 150th Street in Louisville Township, well into Saturday night working to extract the plane.

“This incident could have been much worse,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”