Dancer and choreographer Uri Sands stepped down as co-artistic director of TU Dance, the acclaimed Twin Cities dance company that he helped found, amid allegations of sexual harassment of a former employee, according to a news release Tuesday.

The news release said his wife, company co-founder Toni Pierce-Sands, would continue to lead the organization as artistic director.

“TU Dance and Uri Sands were responding to a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment by a former employee,” according to the news release. “We believe Mr. Sands’ resignation will help TU Dance move forward in providing a safe and healthy environment for all, further TU Dance’s mission of providing the best dance education to our students, enable our internationally recognized company to continue to provide award-winning performances, and further our mission of providing access and opportunity for students, performers, audiences and the greater community.”

Sands, 45, and TU Dance vigorously deny all allegations, according to a statement from the company’s lawyer.

TU Dance was founded in 2004 by Uri Sands (the “U” in “TU”) and Toni Pierce-Sands (the “T”).

Both had made their mark with the New York-based Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the nation’s leading troupes. They married in 2001.

Uri Sands and Toni Pierce Sands of TU Dance in 2014. JOELKOYAMA jkoyama@startribune

In July 2005, they premiered their multicultural dance company to sold-out audiences at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis, with Sands serving as choreographer and Pierce-Sands as the “interpreter” who set the choreography on the dancers.

The Star Tribune named the couple its Artists of the Year that December, lauding them for “seamlessly melding African, modern, ballet and vernacular dance styles, underscored by a rhythmic musicality. … The work was not only intelligent and rigorous, but also emotionally accessible.”

On the company’s 10th anniversary in 2014, it received a $500,000 Knight Foundation grant to create the TU Dance Fund, so it could add programming, expand its funding base and help diversify the Twin Cities dance scene.

“What will we be in the next 10 years?” Pierce-Sands told the Star Tribune that year. “We’ll be taking dance from St. Paul to the world.”

It proceeded to so in the past two years, collaborating with Justin Vernon of Bon Iver on an evening-long work called “Come Through,” which premiered at St. Paul’s Palace Theater in April 2018. TU and Vernon have since taken the piece to major venues across the nation, including the Hollywood Bowl and the Kennedy Center in Washington.