Serta Simmons Bedding has canceled plans to build a $27 million bed-manufacturing plant in Lakeville, company and state officials confirmed Monday.

The Atlanta-based bed maker announced in 2015 that it intended to build the factory and staff it with 200 hires. Those plans were delayed last year, and the state officially cancelled its participation in the plans last spring, state officials said.

Monday, Serta Simmons spokeswoman Gabrielle Braswell confirmed in an email that "At this time, we have no plans to open a factory in Lakeville."

Minnesota had pledged two grants worth $2.1 million toward the project but rescinded them in March 2016, after the company failed to meet building deadlines, said Shane Delaney, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

"There are timing requirements tied to both of those grant awards. And when the company delayed the project and didn't make any progress to meet the timing requirements set out, we rescinded both of the [state grant] awards in March 2016," he said. "The company is always welcome to reapply, but they can't revive these specific grants."

The factory was to have 240,000 square feet and would have created scores of construction and service jobs during the construction phase, in addition to permanent factory jobs.

It was the promise of those jobs in 2015 that led the state to agree to give Serta Simmons a $1.1 million Job Creation Fund grant/rebate, provided it first built the factory and fill all 200 jobs. That grant required that Serta begin at least some aspect of the construction within six months of the award announcement.

When that didn't happen, state officials flagged the project as a possible dead deal, Delaney said.

The state had also agreed to award Serta $1 million via its Minnesota Investment Fund. But the state also canceled that award last year after Serta Simmons officials told the state that they "didn't think the project would be making any progress in the immediate future," Delaney said.

In February, Serta issued a statement announcing plans to invest $100 million to build four "large" factories. Those investments would allow the company to "keep up with growing demand," the statement said.

The list, which made no mention of Minnesota, included build sites in Seattle; Houston; Moreno Valley,Ca.; and Windsor Locks, Conn.

In her email Monday, Braswell noted that "While we can't discuss specific location decisions, we continually evaluate our manufacturing footprint and make decisions based on several factors including proximity to our network of retailers, available employment base and economic factors [such as the] cost of doing business."

Officials from the City of Lakeville were not immediately available for comment Monday.

Dee DePass • 612-673-7725