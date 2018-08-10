The eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 were shut down during Friday evening’s rush hour as first responders worked at the scene of what the Minnesota Department of Transportation called “a serious crash.”
Traffic was being routed around the area near Xerxes Avenue N. in Brooklyn Center.
The State Patrol did not yet have public information on the crash, but police scanner traffic indicated that a motorcycle was involved.
This is a developing story. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Appeals court upholds sentences for three Twin Cities men in ISIS case
Mohamed Farah, Abdirahman Daud and Guled Ali Omar were the only 3 of 9 defendants to stand trial in nation's largest counterterrorism prosecution.
St. Paul
Federal judge: St. Paul must pay woman bitten by police dog in 2017
Judge said facts aren't in dispute and jury will decide damages.
Inspired
New Minn. theater program gives the stage to children with special needs
Actors from Northern Starz Children's Theatre in Ramsey are participating for the first time in a national theater program for young people with special needs.
Inspired
Minneapolis activist wants us to say 'no thanks' to plastic straws
Andrea Siegel, a 42-year-old social media marketer and mom of two, is a leader of No Straws Please Minneapolis, a grass roots volunteer effort.
St. Paul
Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis clergy abuse victims to vote on settlement
Clergy abuse victims will begin voting on proposed settlement this month.