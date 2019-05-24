BARRON, Wis. — Life in prison is the expected sentence Friday afternoon for the young man who killed a husband and wife in their western Wisconsin home, snatched their 13-year-old daughter and held her captive for nearly three months until her escape.

Jake Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty in March to the violence that unfolded in the middle of an October night on the outskirts of Barron and grabbed national attention during the time Jayme Closs was missing and for weeks after her January escape from the Patterson family cabin near Gordon, Wis., about an hour north of here.

Friday's sentencing, which begins at 1:30 p.m. before Judge James Babler in Barron County Circuit Court, is expected to last most of the afternoon and include victim impact statements and possibly words from Patterson as well.

Jayme has the option to be in the courtroom, but there's no word on whether she will be there. She has made no public statements since she escaped in January, and has made only a few public appearances, most recently during a recognition at the Wisconsin State Capitol to honor her.

There likely will be little question about Patterson's sentence. Each homicide count in the shooting of parents Denise and James Closs carries a sentence of life in prison, and the kidnapping charge carries a sentence of 40 years.

Although judges in Wisconsin have discretion to determine what "life in prison" actually means, it likely won't be an issue in the case, experts said.

Patterson told authorities in the hours after his arrest in January that he picked Jayme at random, snatching her on Oct. 15 after spotting her boarding a school bus weeks earlier and deciding to take her.

According to a criminal complaint charging him with the crimes, Patterson drove to the Closs home, shot James Closs at the front door, then shot Denise Closs in the bathroom where she was barricaded with Jayme.

Patterson said he then stuffed Jayme into the trunk of his car and drove north to his family's cabin near Gordon, where he kept the girl for nearly three months, hiding her under a bed when people visited.

Jayme escaped the afternoon of Jan. 10 after Patterson left the house for several hours. With the help of a woman walking a dog nearby, she got to the home of neighbors, who called police.