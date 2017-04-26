Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for Allen Scarsella, the Lakeville man convicted of shooting five black men at a demonstration in November 2015 outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fourth Precinct following the death of Jamar Clark, who was shot and killed in a struggle with police.

Scarsella will appear in Hennepin County District Court starting at 1 p.m. A jury found him guilty in early February of first-degree assault and riot for shooting the Black Lives Matter encampment participants.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office has said it will seek the maximum 20 years in prison for Scarsella, but County Attorney Mike Freeman has noted that 12 to 17 years would be more likely.

Scarsella, who is white, and three friends went there that night to live-stream the protest. It was a site he had been to a few days earlier, when he and another friend, Julio Suarez, masked their faces and live-streamed themselves driving down to the protest, using racial slurs along the way.

“We are locked and loaded,” Suarez said in a video, holding up a handgun. “We’re going to make the fire rise.”

That video circulated online, causing protesters to become suspicious of anyone who came to the encampment with a mask.

The handgun Allen "Lance" Scarsella used to shoot five protesters Nov. 23, 2015. Scarsella was convicted of felony assault and riot.

Scarsella and his friends covered their faces when they showed up a few days later. Protesters quickly went up to them and demanded they take off their masks, according to trial testimony. When they refused, the four went north up a street as protesters followed. The pursuit stopped, but then several protesters said they heard someone from Scarsella’s group shout the N-word.

“Me and a group of people started running toward them,” said Wesley Martin, one of the shooting victims.

About a block from where the group of four started, Scarsella opened fire and unloaded his magazine on a group of about seven protesters.

Cameron Clark, Wesley Martin, along with Teven King, Walter Hoskins and Draper Larkins were shot that night. King suffered the most serious injuries, requiring emergency surgery after the shooting. The bullet is still inside him after a doctor deemed it too dangerous to remove.

Under questioning by his attorney during the trial, Scarsella said he shot in self-defense, arguing that his life was in danger from the oncoming protesters. He said he fired when he thought he saw one of them pull out a knife.

“They were very aggressive, and they were coming after us, and I didn’t know what was going to happen next,” he said.

None of the shooting victims who testified said they saw anyone pull a knife on Scarsella.