Northfield Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to look for Elle Ragin, whose mother Lisa Wade, 39, died by suicide Saturday. Police say she may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter before she killed herself.

On Sunday, authorities used drones, police dogs and a helicopter to look for any signs of the girl from the air and by foot. The FBI and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are assisting with the investigation and said Ragin is about 3-feet-six-inches with brown hair and brown eyes. She was a student at Prairie Creek Community School, according to the school district.

Anyone who has seen either the mother or child in the past two weeks is asked to call Northfield police at 507-645-4477, or 911.

