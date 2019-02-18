A semitrailer truck broke through a guardrail and plunged into a lake near the Wisconsin Dells, leaving one person dead and another person missing and presumed dead, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate 90 over Mirror Lake, not far from the many water amusement park destinations, according to the State Patrol.

Both directions of I-90 were closed for several hours as crews removed the semi from the water, the patrol said. One person’s body was recovered at that time, and divers resumed their search Monday morning for a second body.

Authorities were alerted to a damaged guardrail about 7:30 a.m. just north of the lake, the patrol said. Tire tracks confirmed the truck went over the cliff to the right and was fully underwater.

The patrol has yet to release the identities of the truck’s occupants or address why the driver lost control of the big rig.