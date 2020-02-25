How seeding could work

• Class 4A teams are seeded 1 through 64 (currently 62) based on won-loss record, classification results, head-to-head games, results against top-ranked teams, home and away results, strength of schedule, computer rankings and various polls.

• The top four seeds in each section will be fixed on the brackets. For seeds five through eight, adjustments will be made to avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds. Exceptions will be made to accommodate travel.

• First-round games mirror the current look, with higher seeds hosting. Section sites would follow current section locations for the second and third rounds. No home-court advantage beginning with the second round.

• The eight section champions will advance to the state tournament venue.

RON HAGGSTROM