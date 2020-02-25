Ron Haggstrom's plan would seed every 4A team in the state regardless of section and have them play in a single-elimination tournament, with the final eight going to state. His plan takes geography into account, but features an eye toward avoiding the kind of section match-ups that sometimes are better than what takes place at the state tournament.

Bracket 1

1 Eden Prairie (25-0) BYE

5 Apple Valley (7-17) vs.4 Irondale (16-8)

3 Cambridge-Isanti (20-4) vs. 6 Rogers (8-15)

7 St. Paul Central (12-10) vs. 2 Woodbury (16-8)

Bracket 2

2 Prior Lake (16-7) vs. 7 New Prague (5-18)

6 Blaine (9-14) vs. 3 Buffalo (13-11)

4 Lakeville North (14-10) vs. 5 Forest Lake (10-14)

8 Jefferson (7-16) vs.1 Spring Lake Pk. (20-4)

Bracket 3

1 Park Center (19-5) vs. 8 Park of CG (4-20)

5 Eagan (8-16) vs. 4 White Bear Lk. (12-11)

3 Duluth East (21-4) vs. 6 Stillwater (8-16)

7 Elk River (6-18) vs. 2 North St. Paul (17-7)

Bracket 4

2 Armstrong (17-6) vs. 7 Mpls. Southwest (12-11)

6 St. Louis Park (9-14) vs. 3 Rochester Mayo (18-6)

4 Rosemount (9-14) vs. 5 Minnetonka (12-13)

8 Anoka (4-20) vs.1 Chaska (21-3)

Bracket 5

1 Cretin-Derham Hall (21-3) vs. Minneapolis South (6-17)

5 Owatonna (14-10) vs. 4 Farmington (11-13)

3 Tartan (21-3) vs. 6 Andover (11-13)

7 Northfield (8-16) vs.2 Lakeville South (18-6)

Bracket 6

2 Maple Grove (20-4) vs.7 Chanhassen (5-19)

6 Rochester John Marshall (10-14) vs. 3 Rochester Century (16-8)

4 Edina (13-12) vs. 5 Osseo (9-15)

8 Roseville (4-20) vs. 1 Shakopee (19-5)

Bracket 7

1 Hopkins (19-5) vs. 8 Centennial (4-20)

5 Burnsville (7-17) vs. 4 Cooper (16-5)

3 Moorhead (19-6) vs. 6 Brainerd (8-16)

7 Coon Rapids (7-17) vs.2 East Ridge (19-5)

Bracket 8

2 Mounds View (17-6) vs. 7 Mpls. Washburn (9-13)

6 STMA (7-17) vs. 3 Champlin Park (16-8)

4 Wayzata (8-16) vs. 5 Hastings (16-8)

1 Eastview (21-3) BYE