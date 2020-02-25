Ron Haggstrom's plan would seed every 4A team in the state regardless of section and have them play in a single-elimination tournament, with the final eight going to state. His plan takes geography into account, but features an eye toward avoiding the kind of section match-ups that sometimes are better than what takes place at the state tournament.

Bracket 1

1. Hopkins (25-0) BYE

5 Minneapolis South (24-3) vs. 4. Woodbury (11-15)

3. Moorhead (18-8) vs. 6. Brainerd (14-12)

7. Armstrong (4-22) vs. 2. Roseville (18-8)

Bracket 2

2. Maple Grove (21-5) vs. 7. Irondale (6-20)

6. Hastings (12-14) vs. 3. Burnsville (16-9)

4. Cooper (18-8) vs. 5.Eagan (8-18)

8. Tartan (4-22) vs. 1. Stillwater (20-5)

Bracket 3

1. Chaska (22-4) vs. 8 Minnea[olis Southwest (16-10)

5. Champlain Park (11-14) vs. 4. White Bear Lake (12-13)

3. Andover (16-10) vs. 6. Buffalo (8-18)

7. Northfield (7-19) vs. 2. Lakeville North (15-10)

Bracket 4

2. Rochester Mayo (21-4) vs. 7 Rochester Century (6-20)

6. Chanhassen (12-13) vs. 3 New Prague (20-6)

4. Rochester John Marshall (17-9) vs. 5. Apple Valley (11-15)

8. Minneapolis Washburn (11-11) vs. 1. Wayzata (22-4)

Bracket 5

1. Park Center (22-4) vs. 8 North St. Paul (0-25)

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-17) vs. 4. Edina (9-16)

3. Spring Lake Park (19-7) vs. 6. Eastview (6-20)

7. Duluth East (11-15) vs. 2. Elk River (19-7)

Bracket 6

2. Minnetonka (16-10) vs. 7. Coon Rapids (3-23)

6. Mounds View (9-17) vs. Shakopee (16-10)

4. East Ridge (16-10) vs. 5. Anoka (9-17)

8. Jefferson (6-20) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (17-8)

Bracket 7

1. Eden Prairie (15-11) vs. 8. St. Paul Central (11-11)

5. Prior Lake (11-15) vs. 4. Blaine (17-9)

3. Forest Lake (18-8) vs. 6. Osseo (8-18)

7. Owatonna (9-16) vs. 2. Rosemount (22-4)

Bracket 8

2. Centennial (19-7) vs. 7. Park of Cottage Grove (6-20)

6. Lakeville South (6-20) vs. St. Louis Park (13-12)

4. Rogers (10-16) vs. Cambridge-Isanti (17-9)

1. Farmington BYE