Police are closing in on a suspected serial flasher who they say exposed himself to people walking around south Minneapolis last summer, according to a search warrant.

The 31-year-old suspect, who has not yet been charged, has been connected to at least nine cases of indecent exposure that occurred between June 11 and July 19, police say. Most of the time he was naked or wearing a bodysuit, according to a recently-filed warrant affidavit. He has not yet been arrested.

He was described as a white male, 35 to 45 years old, with a wiry build and short-cropped hair, police said.

Detectives say the suspect had been targeting people walking in and near city parks, sometimes sneaking up on his victims and grabbing them from behind.

On July 12, a victim was grabbed from behind by a suspect while walking in the area of 37th and 42nd avenues S., police said. Two victims were walking around Lake Harriet Park after midnight on July 16, when they were grabbed by a suspect, who was either naked or wearing a bodysuit, according to police. The man was spotted at least two more times later that day, police said.

Other times, he was seen sitting in a car without clothes on, according to affidavit.