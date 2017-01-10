The Eastern Carver County school board will vote Jan. 23 to formally terminate Chanhassen High School principal Timothy Dorway’s employment, in the wake of child pornography charges against him.

Dorway, 44, was charged with seven felony counts of possessing child porn videos in December. He agreed to have his employment terminated on Jan. 6, according to the school district. The district will not provide Dorway with additional compensation under his termination.

The district had placed Dorway on leave after his arrest Dec. 14.

Agents with the state’s internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Dorway after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dorway had been Chanhassen principal since 2010, after working as a principal in Rochester and Owatonna.

Dick Ungar has stepped in as the school’s interim principal. Ungar has served as the high school administrator since 2002 and worked for the district for 24 years.

Superintendent Jim Bauck thanked Chanhassen High School families in a statement for their support of Ungar in his new role.

The district’s incoming superintendent, Clint Christopher, will select a permanent principal for the high school. The new principal will start in July.