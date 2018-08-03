The threat of thunderstorms didn’t dissuade more than 1,000 guests from heading to the world-class gardens of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum for its 60th annual Taste & Toast event.

The sold-out fundraiser for the gardens featured 45 food and beverage stations where guests could sample savory and sweet delicacies while sipping their favorite beverages from area breweries, cideries and wineries.

The arboretum includes more than 1,200 acres of gardens and tree collections, prairie and woods and miles of trails.