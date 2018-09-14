The 2018 Curtain Call Ball to benefit the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis lived up to its bold theme, “Out With the Rageous!”
From the flamboyant thespians leading partygoers through the “mild” and “wild” entrance options to the sights and sounds of the street band, guests dined, danced and reveled throughout the glorious late-summer evening.
Proceeds from the event go toward the Student Matinee Program, which provides discounted tickets to Children’s Theatre Company productions.
