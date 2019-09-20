Guests at Secondhand Hounds’ Bone Appetit were treated to traditional fundraiser fare — high-profile hosts, music, a live auction and tasty treats (by the likes of Cafe Lurcat, Revival and Coalition). But partygoers at the Depot in Minneapolis were also able to get a smack on the cheek at the puppy-kissing booth. Funds raised at the event will help Secondhand Hounds rescue and rehabilitate animals and facilitate their adoptions. The organization also provides veterinary and hospice care to animals in its program. See more photos at startribune.com/style.





















