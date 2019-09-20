Guests at Secondhand Hounds’ Bone Appetit were treated to traditional fundraiser fare — high-profile hosts, music, a live auction and tasty treats (by the likes of Cafe Lurcat, Revival and Coalition). But partygoers at the Depot in Minneapolis were also able to get a smack on the cheek at the puppy-kissing booth. Funds raised at the event will help Secondhand Hounds rescue and rehabilitate animals and facilitate their adoptions. The organization also provides veterinary and hospice care to animals in its program. See more photos at startribune.com/style.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
3M halting some work in Alabama for environmental reasons
A company that's facing lawsuits and public scrutiny over pollution from a north Alabama plant says it's suspending some manufacturing work because of environmental reasons.
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks rise modestly, led by tech
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Celebrities
Tiger Woods' girlfriend dropped from wrongful death lawsuit
Golfer Tiger Woods' girlfriend has been dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash.
Variety
Indiana AG to discuss probe of late abortion doc's clinics
Indiana's attorney general will hold a news conference on his office's investigation into a late Indiana abortion doctor whose Illinois garage was found to contain more than 2,200 preserved fetal remains.
National
The Latest: Australia's PM at White House for state visit
The Latest on the state visit by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (all times local):