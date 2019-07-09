Savage has embarked on a whimsical education campaign designed to get people on board with bagging their dog’s poop.

Using the hashtag #SavageScoopThePoop, residents are being encouraged to pledge to clean up on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

If they sign up, they get a bone-shaped container filled with baggies, their dog’s picture posted at City Hall and a chance to be featured in the city’s Parks and Recreation calendar with their dog.

“We just thought it would be a fun way to educate the public and get the word out,” said Greg Boatman, the city’s public works director.

Leaving canine excrement on the ground isn’t a “healthy natural thing,” he said, and it isn’t going to magically disappear, contrary to what some people might think. It can spread disease and contaminate water when the rain washes it into lakes and rivers, he said.