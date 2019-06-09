GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
JaCoby Jones, Detroit
The center fielder was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs — giving him a team-high eight — and a career-high five RBI. He has a hit in 13 consecutive games.
BY THE NUMBERS
369 Career home runs for the Twins’ Nelson Cruz, tying him with Gil Hodges for 79th on the all-time list.
5.30 Career ERA for Kyle Gibson against Detroit.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi takes his 16⅓-inning scoreless streak into Sunday’s series finale. Lefthander Ryan Carpenter will start for Detroit.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
