GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

JaCoby Jones, Detroit

The center fielder was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs — giving him a team-high eight — and a career-high five RBI. He has a hit in 13 consecutive games.

BY THE NUMBERS

369 Career home runs for the Twins’ Nelson Cruz, tying him with Gil Hodges for 79th on the all-time list.

5.30 Career ERA for Kyle Gibson against Detroit.

ON DECK

Jake Odorizzi takes his 16⅓-inning scoreless streak into Sunday’s series finale. Lefthander Ryan Carpenter will start for Detroit.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III