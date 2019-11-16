Sarah Potomak scored her team's first two goals and had assists on two others as the top-ranked Gophers routed Bemidji State 7-1 on Friday night in a WCHA women's hockey game at Ridder Arena.

Potomak's shorthanded goal at 3 minutes, 6 seconds of the second period tied the score at 1-all, and she put the Gophers (11-1-1, 7-1-1-1 WCHA) ahead 2:47 later. Before the period ended, Minnesota scored three more times. Amy Potomak, Sarah's younger sister, and Emily Oden got power-play goals and Taylor Heise scored the third at even strength.

The Gophers got their third and fourth power-play goals in the third, from Alex Woken and Kippin Keller.

With her four-point game, Sarah Potomak, a senior from Aldergrove, British Columbia, surpassed 150 career points. She has 55 goals and 96 assists for 151.

Sydney Scobee stopped 15 shots for the Gophers; two goalies for the Beavers (3-7-1, 2-5-0) combined for 29 stops.

• The Gophers signed seven players this week: forwards Addie Burton of Blake, Anne Cherkowski of Coldstream, British Columbia; Tella Jungels of Edina, and Abbey Murphy of Evergreen Park, Ill.; and defensemen Josey Dunne of O'Fallon, Mo., and Audrey Wethington of Blake.

News Services