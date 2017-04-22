Twins first baseman Miguel Sano and Detroit lefthander Matthew Boyd were ejected on Saturday following an incident in the fifth inning.

Sano was batting with one out when Boyd’s first pitch went behind him. prompting Sano to yell and point at Boyd. Tigers catcher James McCann and home plate umpire Jordan Baker moved in to keep Sano from approaching Boyd. Sano and McCann bumped, with McCann’s glove hitting Sano in the face. Sano then appeared take a swing at McCann as he took off his helmet and yelled at him.

Robbie Grossman stepped in with Baker, as now a Sano-McCann conflict brewed. Then the dugouts and bullpens emptied.

Twins reliever Michael Tonkin was seen yelling directly at McCann as the scrum took place.

Torii Hunter, who is serving as a color commentator for Fox Sports North this series, said, “Hey … hey,” as soon as the pitch went behind Sano.

Sano likely sensed that he was a target for retaliation for something that happened in the third inning, when Twins reliever Justin Haley hit Jacoby Jones in the face with a pitch. Jones rolled on the ground, got up and began to bleed before he left the field. His condition is unknown at this time.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Joe Mauer batted for Sano and doubled to center. He then scored on Grossman’s single to tie the game at 3-3. But Detroit retook the lead later.